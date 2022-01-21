Police warn La Jolla residents to be on alert after string of home burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—San Diego Police are warning residents in La Jolla to be on alert after a string of recent home burglaries in the area.

City Councilmember Joe LaCava, who represents the La Jolla area, tells ABC 10News that over the past couple of months more homeowners have reported crimes. At this point, they've all happened when the residents are out.

But LaCava says investigators have reason to believe these aren't just crimes of opportunity.

"This was a little more systematic and so they're treating it with a greater level of seriousness because it does seem to be a coordinated effort," explained LaCava.

Last week, ABC 10 News reported on a series of similar incidents in northern San Diego communities but at this point, police haven't said if there's a connection.

And although LaCava couldn't give details about exactly how many homes have been hit or a suspect description, he says Friday's meeting is not only a chance to inform but remind residents to be proactive.

"Making sure windows and doors are locked, plenty of light, pull vegetation away so things are more visible from the street and also alert your neighbors when you're going on vacation so there's an extra pair of eyes on your property while you're gone."

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of The French School.

