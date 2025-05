OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - The parents of a toddler who was left alone in Oceanside Friday have been located, authorities announced.

The 2-year-old was initially found early Friday morning near South Coast Highway and Kelly Street, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

He was later found wearing a T-shirt without pants and diaper, police officials said.

It was unclear if the parents and boy were reunited.

