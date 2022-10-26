Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.

Chula Vista Police arrested a man at Hilltop Drive at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of burglary, and during the arrest, the man was bitten by a police K-9.

Paramedics were called to the scene to transport the man to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but as the ambulance drove away, the man somehow freed his hands and punched a paramedic.

The ambulance pulled over and the man ran away, according to police.

A short time later, officers found the man and took him into custody.