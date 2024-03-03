Suspect located in stabbing of homeless man at Chula Vista trolley station, police say

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police say they have located the suspect involved in a stabbing incident at the Palomar Street Trolley Station. The person is identified as 34-year-old Tulio Gasca, who allegedly wounded a homeless man early Saturday morning.

Officials found the victim on the ground covered in blood during additional patrols around the trolley station at 1265 Industrial Blvd around 2:20 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old man, had sustained multiple stab wounds but remained conscious and able to communicate with officers, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

He was later transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the victim was attacked while sleeping on the premises, police said.

Gasca, a resident of Imperial Beach, is described as 5'9" and approximately 200 lbs. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Gasca's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department immediately at 691-691-5151 or call 911 if appropriate. Tips can also be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or through P3tips.