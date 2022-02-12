Police seek driver in San Diego hit and run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a vehicle during a hit and run collision in the University City district of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers responded at 6:09 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Miramar Street and Regents Road where they discovered a female pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on Miramar while the pedestrian was still in the crosswalk, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle continued north before making a U-turn and fleeing eastbound on Regents, Heims said.

The pedestrian sustained multiple fractures to her left tibia-fibula and was taken to a hospital.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the hit and run and anyone with information related to the crash was encouraged to call 858-495- 7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.