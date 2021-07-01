Watch
Police searching for woman who went missing in Otay Mesa West area

San Diego Police Department
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:42:26-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police sought public help Thursday in locating a 79- year-old woman who went missing in the Otay Mesa West area.

Rita Catherine Clamser was last seen about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of El Cedro Court, just west of Interstate 805, according to San Diego police.

She was driving a maroon 2005 Buick Terraza minivan with California license plate, NANA21O.

Clamser suffers from an undisclosed medical condition which put her at risk, police said.

She was described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches, 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
