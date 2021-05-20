Police searching for at-risk San Diego teen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police needs the public's help locating an at-risk 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Mia Anthony was reported missing by her family, according to the San Diego Police Department. Mia was last seen in the 5000 block of Camino Andorra.

Mia is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and highlights in her hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sweater, and carrying a maroon Jan Sport backpack.

Anyone with information about Mia's whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.