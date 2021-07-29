Police searching for at-risk missing person, last seen in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are searching for an at-risk missing person who disappeared on July 27.

According to police, 37-year-old Brett Hughes was last seen at 500 Hotel Circle North Tuesday night. Hughes suffers from mental and physical conditions that makes him at risk.

He is described as a caucasian male, with gray and black hair and facial hair, and brown eyes. Hughes weighs about 180 pounds, and has a tattoo of a moon and star.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.