Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for man wanted in Super 8 robbery in Mission Valley

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 19:16:13-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are searching for a suspect who grabbed a cash drawer at a Mission Valley Super 8 Motel early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened in the 400 block of Hotel Circle South shortly before 6 a.m., said SDPD.

The male suspect made his way into the lobby through an employee entrance, and ordered a worker to get down on the floor. Once the employee complied, the thief went to a register, took a cash drawer out of it and took off, said SDPD.

It's unclear if the suspect was armed, but no injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!