Police: San Diego lifeguard leaving work attacked by man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police detained a man accused of attacking a San Diego lifeguard who was leaving work early Monday morning.

San Diego police said officers were called to the San Diego Lifeguards headquarters on 2581 Quivira Court in Mission Bay at around 1 a.m. in response to a reported assault.

ABC 10News learned a lifeguard was leaving following his shift when a man confronted him and then attacked him. The lifeguard told police the assailant punched him several times in the face and also hit him on his body.

Other lifeguards heard the incident and held down the man until police arrived.

Police told ABC 10News the suspect appeared to have an issue with lifeguards regarding a boat, but no other details were released.

The man, who was not identified, was detained for additional questioning. There is no immediate word on the charges he will potentially face.

The lifeguard who was attacked was not seriously injured.