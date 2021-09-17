Police: Rite Aid worker punched in University City robbery attempt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who police said attempted to rob a University City pharmacy is on the loose and Friday robbery detectives are seeking help in locating him.

The suspect entered a Rite Aid pharmacy at 10:21 p.m. Thursday on 4077 Governor Drive, jumped over a counter and demanded that the employees open the safe, said a San Diego Police Department spokesperson.

When the employees refused to open the safe the suspect punched one of them in the face and ran from the store, police said.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old male with black curly hair. He was wearing a gray mask, a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call San Diego robbery detectives at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.