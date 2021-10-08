Police release bodycam video of fatal shooting in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Law enforcement released body camera footage Friday of the events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Escondido last month.

The nearly 11-minute edited video, spliced together from cellphone and bodycam videos, includes the police narrative of the events on September 17, after a vehicle pursuit ended on Bear Valley Parkway and the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Carroll, of Escondido, was shot.

The video released Friday said the incident began when officers responded to a call about a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that injured a 20-year-old male driver. The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised:

Shortly afterward, around 6:12 p.m., officers spotted the suspect's vehicle — a white Mercedes-Benz SUV — near Washington and Citrus Avenue, and a vehicle pursuit began, said EPD.

The suspect crashed the SUV in the area of Bear Valley Parkway and Encino Drive around 6:20 p.m. After the crash, gunfire was quickly exchanged with the suspect. Police said Carroll exited the SUV with a handgun pointed at the officer.

The department said Carroll fired two rounds during the gun exchange and Officer Chandler Hoppal fired 12 rounds.

After officers searched Carroll's SUV, they found two unserialized guns — also known as ghost gun— one AR-style rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Carroll was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, EPD said.

It's unclear why Carroll shot and injured a male driver earlier that day. Police said there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim.