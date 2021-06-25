Police pursuit in University City ends in crash, driver's arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in University City early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to an area near Lebon Drive over a reported vehicle break-in at around 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers spotted a pickup truck that matched the description of a truck tied to the break-in, and when police tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away.

The truck reached speeds of at least 90 MPH as it traveled eastbound on Nobel Drive, but the truck then lost control and slammed into a pole on the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 805.

The driver got out of the truck and ran onto the freeway, but officers were able to catch up to him and took him into custody.

Police told ABC 10News they found a stolen gun near the truck and are searching for other possible stolen items.