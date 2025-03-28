Police pursue car from National City to Chula Vista; 6 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pursuit in the South Bay late Thursday night ended with the arrest of six people, according to National City Police.

Police said just before 11 p.m., a smart camera alerted officers to a car that was reported stolen in San Diego and then spotted by cameras in National City.

Police located the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away onto southbound Interstate 5.

The vehicle proceeded east on state Route 54 and then transitioned to state Route 125.

Police were able to stop the driver near San Miguel Ranch Road in Chula Vista, and all of the occupants were taken into custody.

National City Police are handling the investigation, ABC 10News learned.