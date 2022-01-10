Police: Possible armed man prompts lockdown at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man seen with a possible firearm near San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Monday afternoon, prompted a lockdown and police response.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the Bay Terraces neighborhood near Alta View Drive and Dusk Drive. Nobody has been injured during the incident, according to San Diego police.

Police said they received reports of a man walking back and forth on a balcony on Alta View Drive facing the school with what appeared to be some type of airsoft gun.

San Diego Police are trying to make contact with the residence.

No further information was immediately available.