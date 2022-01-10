Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Possible armed man prompts lockdown at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KGTV
Police: Possible armed man prompts lockdown at SCPA
Police: Possible armed man prompts lockdown at SCPA
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 19:11:08-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man seen with a possible firearm near San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Monday afternoon, prompted a lockdown and police response.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the Bay Terraces neighborhood near Alta View Drive and Dusk Drive. Nobody has been injured during the incident, according to San Diego police.

Police said they received reports of a man walking back and forth on a balcony on Alta View Drive facing the school with what appeared to be some type of airsoft gun.

San Diego Police are trying to make contact with the residence.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER