Police: Man found dead in San Diego apartment complex stairwell

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 40s was found dead Monday in an apartment complex stairwell in San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood, hours after being involved in a fight, police said.

The San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a call at approximately 11:58 p.m. Sunday about a fight occurring in the street in the 4300 block of Dawson Avenue, near 52nd Street, police said.

Officers from the Mid-City Division responded to the location but did not find evidence of a fight or any apparent victims, police said.

The SDPD Communications Center received a call around 8:32 a.m. Monday regarding a man who was "passed out" in the stairwell of the Courtyard Terrace Apartment Homes complex at 4321 52nd St. At 10:28 a.m. the employee called back to advise it appeared the man was dead.

Officers from the Mid-City Division responded to the location with paramedics, who later confirmed that the man had died at the scene, police said.

``Officers were unable to see any obvious signs of trauma but began their preliminary investigation to determine what occurred leading up to the man's death," police said in a statement.

Homicide detectives determined after further investigation that the man matched the description of one of the individuals involved in the Sunday evening fight.

The exact cause of the man's death will be determined by the San Diego County Office of Medical Examiner, who is withholding his name pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with additional information on the man's death was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

