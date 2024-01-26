Police investigating death of 35-year-old man in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot in a Serra Mesa apartment Thursday night.

At approximately 5:53 p.m., responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in his upper body. They provided first aid efforts and sent the man to a local hospital, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity is being withheld at the moment pending notification of family members.

Homicide detectives said an argument involving the victim and a woman, in which a firearm was present, occurred before the fatal incident. "It is still unclear at this time what the exact events were that led up to the male being shot," police said.

The female involved in the altercation has been identified, and authorities are still investigating her role in the incident.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.