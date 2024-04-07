Police investigating after a deadly shooting in La Mesa

La Mesa (KGTV)- Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in La Mesa overnight. Police confirmed one man is dead.

La Mesa Police says it received a call just after midnight of a single gunshot in the area of Waite Drive and Violet Street. When officers arrived they found a car parked on Waite Drive, with a shattered driver’s side window. Officers then discovered a man in the driver’s seat with a gunshot to the upper torso. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Despite their life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat when the suspect approached the car and opened fire. The suspect left in a dark-colored car eastbound on Waite Drive. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown, but investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

The victim Is an adult male in his 40s. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

La Mesa Police is asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (619)667-1400. People can also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888)580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.