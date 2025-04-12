Police investigate SWAT standoff

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating a SWAT standoff after a man held a shotgun and pointed it at a roommate, according to police.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Birch Street around 5:05 p.m.

Police said the man who committed the assault held a shotgun and pointed it at a roommate.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for what could be a large bite on his arm. A SWAT team was called in by SDPD.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody for multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated.

