Police investigate 'suspicious' death in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead Friday in an apartment in City Heights in what police called a suspicious death.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Mid-City Division responded at 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned individual requesting a welfare check of a man in an apartment in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, said Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Upon arriving, the officers forced entry into the victim's apartment after they confirmed seeing what appeared to be a seriously injured or dead man on the floor. Once inside, the officers located an obviously dead man suffering from trauma to his upper body, Shebloski said.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, has been identified but his name was not released pending family notifications, police said.

Due to the suspicious nature surrounding the victim's death, detectives from the department's Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the victim was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.