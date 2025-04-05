Police investigate overnight fatal stabbing in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital with at least one stab wound to his torso today, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The victim has been identified, but his name has not yet been released.

This happened after a domestic violence call around 12:42 a.m. at 200 28th St. The resident told police her friend's boyfriend was attempting to break in and assault that friend, according to SDPD. When officers arrived, they saw the man in medical distress.

Officers said the suspect was detained but later released due to the pending investigation. San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the incident, including what led up the altercation and stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.