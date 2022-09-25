Police: Girl, 1, killed by hit-and-run SUV in San Diego; driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 1-year-old girl died after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver in a hit-and-run accident in the Castle community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The child was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday when she wandered into the street in the 3900 block of Redwood Street. She was hit by a 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 45-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The child suffered head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, police said.

A witness to the crash provided license plate information and the motorist, who was located with the vehicle, was arrested by officers in the Mid- City area on suspicion of felony drunk driving and hit-and-run, according to police.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the accident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

