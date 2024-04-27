SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 22-year-old motorist crashed into another vehicle today after falling asleep at the wheel, seriously injuring a passenger, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Saturday near the 1800 block of Howard Avenue in the San Ysidro neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

``The driver fell asleep behind the wheel while traveling north on Howard Avenue when he collided with a 49-year-old man who was driving a Toyota 4Runner. During the collision, the 4Runner's seats collavictipsed backwards and the passenger stated there (has) no feeling below the waist,'' the department reported.

The victim was taken by medics to a hospital and sustained a fractured thoracic vertebrae. The person's identity has not been released.

Police said that driving under the influence was not considered a factor in the crash, but no further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the accident to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

