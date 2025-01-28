Police: Driver falls asleep at wheel, crashes car into Chula Vista guitar store

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver escaped serious injury after he crashed his car into a Chula Vista guitar store early Tuesday morning.

Chula Vista Police said the crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. in a strip mall on 945 Otay Lakes Road, across the street from Southwestern College.

CVPD officers told ABC 10News the driver fell asleep behind the wheel after leaving a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant and then veered into the business's front door.

The car came to rest inside the store and the driver woke up to find himself trapped in the vehicle, police said.

Emergency responders freed the man and then took him to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage caused at the store.