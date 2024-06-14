Police chase through multiple San Diego County cities ends in 2 arrests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A BMW led police on a high-speed chase early Friday morning from Barrio Logan through multiple cities around San Diego County before it ran over spike strips in Chula Vista and came to a stop.

Just after 12:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers attempted to pull over a car over on Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan for speeding, but the BMW did not stop and proceeded to lead police on a chase that reached speeds of at least 100 MPH.

During the pursuit, the BMW traveled from San Diego into La Mesa, and then proceeded to National City, Chula Vista, and Spring Valley.

At some point during the chase, road units backed off as the ABLE helicopter continued to track the car.

The BMW went back into the Chula Vista area, where it ran over spike strips and finally stopped on southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 905.

The two people inside the car surrendered to police and were arrested.