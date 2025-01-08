Watch Now
Police chase in San Diego ends in crash near Thomas Edison Elementary School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officers from the San Diego Police Department arrested a man after he led them on a chase that ended near an elementary school Tuesday night.

According to SDPD, officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation in City Heights around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver fled, leading officers on a chase that ended when the suspect collided with another vehicle near Thomas Edison Elementary School.

The suspect then tried to run away, but officers apprehended him. A woman in the vehicle that was struck received treatment at the scene.

