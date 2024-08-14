Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police chase in La Mesa ends in driver's arrest

A brief police pursuit in La Mesa ended with the arrest of a driver early Wednesday morning.
la_mesa_pursuit_chase_van_081424.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A brief police pursuit in La Mesa ended with the arrest of a driver early Wednesday morning.

The chase unfolded just after 1 a.m. when La Mesa Police spotted a white van on 70th Street that was linked to a report of shots fired at a nearby Vons grocery store.

Officers tried to pull the van over, but the driver sped away and led a short pursuit.

After several minutes, the van stopped in the 4500 block of Normandie Place and the driver got out and ran away.

Officers located the driver a short time later on a nearby street and arrested him.

Police told ABC 10News a rifle was recovered during the chase.

No additional details on the shots fired report and the pursuit were released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights