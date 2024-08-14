Police chase in La Mesa ends in driver's arrest

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A brief police pursuit in La Mesa ended with the arrest of a driver early Wednesday morning.

The chase unfolded just after 1 a.m. when La Mesa Police spotted a white van on 70th Street that was linked to a report of shots fired at a nearby Vons grocery store.

Officers tried to pull the van over, but the driver sped away and led a short pursuit.

After several minutes, the van stopped in the 4500 block of Normandie Place and the driver got out and ran away.

Officers located the driver a short time later on a nearby street and arrested him.

Police told ABC 10News a rifle was recovered during the chase.

No additional details on the shots fired report and the pursuit were released.