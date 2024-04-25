Police: Carlsbad High School locked down due to investigation of 'unsubstantiated threat'

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A precautionary lockdown was initiated at Carlsbad High School Thursday morning due to what police called an “unsubstantiated threat” at the campus.

In a post on X/Twitter just before 10 a.m., Carlsbad Police stated: “We received a report of a phoned-in unsubstantiated threat at Carlsbad High School. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is on a precautionary lockdown while we investigate. Please avoid the area.”

At the time of the lockdown, Carlsbad Unified School District officials said: “Currently CHS, CVA (Carlsbad Village Academy), and CSA (Carlsbad Seaside Academy) are on lockdown and surrounding schools are all on Secure Campus due to an alleged threat. Carlsbad Police Department is on scene and investigating the alleged threat. All students and staff are safe. Parents are being asked to refrain from coming to any affected school at this time.”

At 10:25 a.m., Carlsbad Police issued this update on X/Twitter: "Lockdown at Carlsbad High has been lifted. Out of an abundance of caution, officers will remain onsite. Regularly scheduled classes resuming Thanks for everyone's cooperation and patience while we checked this out."

District officials released the following update on their website: "The Carlsbad Police Department has removed CHS from lockdown and determined that the campus is safe and the phone threat was not credible. All of our schools are transitioning back to normal procedures. We are aware that incidents like this are unsettling, however, the Carlsbad Police Department and CUSD will always act with an abundance of caution when it comes to the safety of our students. We understand that students and staff may be impacted by today’s events. Counselors and other mental health professionals are on each campus to support students and staff as needed."

Police did not release any additional information on the threat.