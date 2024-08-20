Police: Boy, 14, in Escondido hit-and-run collision dies at hospital

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Escondido street earlier this month has died, according to Escondido Police.

The boy — identified by family members as Angel Ornelas — was seriously injured and hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Fig Street on the evening of Aug. 8.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the teen passed away from his injuries on Monday.

Police said the boy was riding his skateboard on the street at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 when he was hit, and witnesses reported hearing a car speed away south from the scene.

A description of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle was not available.

During the boy’s hospitalization, a GoFundMe account was established to help his family with medical and other expenses.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Escondido Police Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.