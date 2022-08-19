Police ask for public's help in finding a sexual assault and kidnapping suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last Saturday a 24-year-old was sexually assaulted in Pacific Beach. Almost a week later, police have still not found the subject and are now asking the public to help find him.

On August 13, around 2 am, a 24-year-old was walking this block of Pacific Beach Drive, alone.

“They park around here around 8, 10, 9 o'clock, and after the bars close usually it’s a little more crazy," explains homeowner Loic Jordan. "But nothing major.”

Jordan lives near the same spot where the victim was asked by a random driver if she needed a ride. Police say she turned it down and kept walking.

“I’ve never heard of something like that and it’s pretty sad to hear about that situation, especially in this neighborhood," shares Jordan.

Two blocks away from the 1400 block of Pacific Beach Drive, the suspect, who was sketched by San Diego Police, pulled up to the victim again. He grabbed her and put her in his car, and police say, sexually assaulted her.

“Yea it’s scary, I have always felt it is a safe neighborhood," shares Dawn Amandeville. "And now I will be a little more cautious, where maybe I wasn’t as cautious before.”

Police have released very little information as it is still an active investigation. It is not known where the woman was headed, if the two knew each other, the woman's condition, and if this act was completely random.

Neighbors in the area, like Amandeville, say they see young adults walking around late at night, and worry for their safety.

"You kind of worry about them, are they going to make it home safe, do they know where they are going?" shares Amandeville.

The young woman was able to get away after the suspect left her on the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive.

But the man is still on the loose. Police are now offering up to one thousand dollars for whoever helps in finding him.

“It seems like the neighborhood needs a little more cleaning up, and a little bit more maybe just presence from the community just watching out for each other," shares Amandeville.

Police share the following suspect description:

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male, between 30 to 40-years old, 200 lbs., 5’6” to 5’7” tall, with short, dark brown hair, a receding hairline, a mustache, and he was wearing a white or tan shirt and shorts. The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as an older model tan or gold-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

