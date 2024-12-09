Police arrest San Diego man in Newport Beach after pursuit in car, kayak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police arrested a 22-year old San Diego man in southern Orange County Sunday after he allegedly led them on a vehicle pursuit that began in Irvine and continued when he jumped in a kayak and rowed to a boat in Newport Beach Harbor.

The Irvine Police Department received a call at about 7 a.m. regarding a man standing outside a vehicle near Rockefeller and Jamboree Road. The suspect appeared to have blood on him, according to the OC Register.

When officers arrived, the suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away, Irvine Police Department spokesman Kyle Oldoerp told City News Service.

Police then pursued the suspect into nearby Newport Beach, where he jumped out of the vehicle and into a kayak near the harbor and rowed to a boat in the marina, Oldoerp said.

Members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol joined Irvine police and began to negotiate a surrender. The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital.

Oldoerp told CNS that he sustained self-inflicted wounds from a razor blade, which he threw into the harbor prior to his arrest.

After being released from the hospital, the suspect would likely be facing felony evading charges, Oldoerp said.

