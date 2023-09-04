Police arrest man suspected in stabbing near Gaslamp Quarter club

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near a Gaslamp Quarter nightclub early Monday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the Toro Night Club on 672 Fifth Ave. just after 12:30 a.m. in response to a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition as of late Monday morning.

Several witnesses who followed the suspected attacker notified officers of the man’s location, and officers arrested the 21-year-old without incident.

The events that led to the stabbing were not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SDPD Central Investigations Division at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.