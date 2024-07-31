Pole crashes through car's windshield during National City police chase

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A wild police chase in National City came to an end on Interstate 5 when a pole pierced a car windshield, but one person from the vehicle escaped the wreckage and fled the scene.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, National City Police tried to pull over a driver over a traffic violation on 8th Street, but the driver sped away.

With police in pursuit, the car entered southbound I-5 in the wrong direction.

Officers terminated the chase as the car continued north on the southbound lanes until it crashed into several objects, including a pole that crashed through the windshield and narrowly missed the occupants.

After the car stopped near Main Street, two people got out and ran away.

One person was detained by officers, but the second person eluded police and was not captured.

No injuries were reported in the incident.