Point Loma residents raise concerns over proposed 56-unit residential development

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Point Loma residents are raising concerns over a proposed 56-unit development that could be coming to the neighborhood.

The four-story mixed-use residential project would be built on the corner of Rosecrans and Talbot Street. According to the permit application for the project, the builder plans to include eight affordable housing units on-site and, in doing so, hopes to take advantage of the city’s ‘Complete Communities Housing Solutions’ program. The program incentivizes companies to build affordable housing near public transit.

"What it boils down to is the community is concerned about the impact," said Mark Cervantes, who lives nearby. “Not only from an aesthetic perspective but even, you know, more importantly, a perspective of safety around traffic around the elementary school behind here.”

The property sits next to Cabrillo Elementary School and on a street lined with small local shops and restaurants. A car rental business is currently leasing it.

“It’s going to heavily impact parking," said Margaret Virissimo, who grew up in the neighborhood. She helped organize a community town hall meeting on Tuesday, during which the project was discussed.

"They really should be involving the local community in the process," said Cervantes.

ABC 10News reached out to the city of San Diego. A representative said municipal code does not require the applicant to seek public input but that the city is still reviewing and correcting the project plans.

Residents say they hope the city considers their perspective before final approval.

“We just want to have the developers and the city understand our valid concerns that we have, and that we're currently facing in the community," said Virissimo.