Point Loma preschool closes, leaving parents scrambling and teachers without jobs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After 55 years, Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma closed its doors.

A parent tells ABC 10News she got the news the school would close the day before Thanksgiving a week ahead of time.

“Just gut wrenching inside and just missing the kids that I love," said Jackie Simpson.

Simpson was holding back tears thinking about the students she’s worked with for the past year and a half.

She said her students became family.

"Just that I love them," said Simpson.

It’s not only a hard situation for teachers — it’s impacting parents like Katie Golland.

"We got the news and honestly our first reaction was figuring out what to do with our children," said Golland.

She said she got the news that she would need to find new schools for her two sons a week before Honey Bear was set to close, but that wasn’t the only thing on her mind.

She sprang into action thinking about teachers like Simpson.

"The fact that the teachers were given a week's notice to find a new job, during the holidays, just feels so abrupt and so terrible for the teachers," said Golland.

She started a GoFundMe and she said she raised $5,000 for teachers in three days. Her goal now is to raise up to $10,000.

Knowing the community is coming together for the fundraiser is a great feeling for Simpson.

"I mean just to show how much they cared," she said.

ABC 10News called the school to hear their side of the story and was greeted with this voicemail confirming the closure on November 23.

We also emailed the owners, but have not heard back.

The email sent to Golland blamed hits to the childcare industry, such as higher wages and competition from public programs working with younger and younger children.

“I just didn’t expect it to be just so quickly when they told us. You know, it’s hard to find a job," said Simpson.

Simpson said she has found a part-time job at another preschool.

Golland has also secured child care.

"My husband and I are happy we found something for the boys, even though we are splitting them up," said Golland.