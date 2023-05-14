Point Loma flower shop selling grab & go bouquets for Mother's Day

POINT LOMA (KGTV) — It was a special day for the owner of Little House of Flowers. She celebrated Mother's Day alongside her daughter while selling bouquets to other moms in Point Loma.

Hilary Bateman has created arrangements for people like Jane Fonda and President Biden. But on Sunday, she was especially busy bringing flowers to San Diego mothers, graduates and high school students.

“A lot of Mother's Day florals coming out. On top of that, a lot of college students are graduating this weekend; I know of SDSU and USD," said Hilary Bateman, Founder of Little House of Flowers. "We’ve had a lot of calls for leis and graduation bouquets. And on top of that, it’s prom weekend for a lot of high schools, so very busy.”

Bateman estimates that she sold hundreds of flowers in the last three days. The National Retail Federation estimates consumers spent over $35 billion on moms on Sunday. If that’s true, it sets a record for Mother’s Day spending.

