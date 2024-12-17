Plastic BB gun taken to Lemon Grove school seized by sheriff's detectives

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy and his parents were questioned by sheriff's detectives after the boy brought a plastic BB gun to Lemon Grove Academy Middle School, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Other students saw the boy with a replica firearm in his backpack on Friday, but it wasn't reported to school staff members until Monday, according to a SDCSO statement.

School administrators contacted the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation when they were notified that the replica firearm was brought to the school, the statement said.

Sheriff's detectives contacted the boy and his parents and seized the BB gun, the sheriff's statement said.

The sheriff's office said there were no known threats against the Lemon Grove Academy Middle School.

The office says it has a policy of not releasing information about minors.

"The safety of our school children is a priority for the Sheriff's Office, " the statement said. "We take all threats seriously. We want to remind students that if they hear any threats or even potential violence, they should and can always approach school staff or call the anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at 888-580-8477."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.