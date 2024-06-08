Plans for an LGBTQ Cultural District in Hillcrest moves forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hillcrest is one step closer to having an LGBTQ Cultural District as the City of San Diego looks to add thousands of more homes to the area.

It's something the community has pushed for for years now.

"When you look at gay neighborhoods throughout the United States, they're disappearing," Benjamin Nichols said.

Nichols is the Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association.

He said initially the city suggested adding a historic district to Hillcrest in its plans for future development.

But, the community pushed for a cultural designation instead.

"Not to protect old buildings but to protect the uses that we have in the neighborhood... the things that have made Hillcrest attractive to the LGBT community," Nichols said.

Last week, the city's planning commission approved a long-term development plan that includes an LGBTQ Cultural District.

"The lengths that the city planning staff have gone to to lean into this idea is really laudable," Nichols said.

The plan also would add 17,000 homes to the area. Nichols said they support more housing, especially more affordable units. However, with more growth, comes the need to preserve LGBTQ spaces.

"If somebody gets an apartment next to a historic LGBT club, there's going to be a passage in their lease that says you are moving next to an LGBT hotspot," he said.

The designation would also give more rights to gay bars and nightclubs that have historically served as safe spaces for the LGBTQ community.

Moe Girton, the owner of Gossip Grill and Barrel and Board, said currently, she has little say on what she can and can't do with her businesses.

"Being the only queer women's bar, I do have some folks that are trying to get me out and this will give me a little more ground to stand on," Girton said.

The plan still has to be approved by the Land Use and Housing Committee, and the full city council.

