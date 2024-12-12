Planning for the holidays with a loved one battling Alzheimer's, dementia

While the holiday season can be a stressful time for everyone, it can be especially challenging for families affected by Alzheimer's or dementia.

.This week, there are some free resources available to the estimated 160,000 caregivers here in San Diego.

“So being a caregiver, it's just really rewarding. But I know it's, it can be very difficult,” said Julia Cheng.

Cheng has helped care for her 97-year-old grandmother living with Alzheimer’s for more than 20 years.

“I myself have noticed my grandmother withdrawing from social situations,” she said.

She says the holidays are hard both for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia — as well as the family around them.

“With all the changes in environment lighting, all of these different people around, they might become easily agitated or they might have some changes in behavior.”

Cheng now volunteers as a community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association here in San Diego.

On Thursday, they’re hosting three free programs for caregivers to provide tips on how to best prepare for the holidays.

“Sometimes you'll see a condition called sundowning,” said Cheng, providing an example of one topic they’ll address in the program.

Because some people diagnosed experience increased confusion or agitation in the evening hours, Cheng says opting for holiday gatherings in the morning or afternoon could be helpful.

She also recommends speaking with guests before a gathering about what to expect and what to say to a loved one battling the disease.

“Let them know ahead of time — why don't you go ahead and introduce yourself to my loved one first so that they know who you are as you come in,” she suggested.

Cheng urged anyone with questions to attend one of their three “Planning for the Holidays: Tips for Caregivers” programs scheduled for Thursday:



1 p.m. in La Mesa at the Grossmont Healthcare District,

5 p.m. in El Cajon at St. Paul’s Pace,

6 p.m. virtually / online

You can register for the events online and learn more here.

“I just want always to remind people that you're not alone on your journey,” added Cheng.