MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest says it expects an influx of women seeking care from states with abortion bans following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The organization covers San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside Counties.

During a press conference Friday, CEO Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson called the ruling a "dark moment" in our history.

"I have a step-daughter that lives in Arizona, and I woke up this morning thinking she can no longer get access to care," Johnson said.

But, she said they've been preparing for the decision.

“There’s already funds committed in the state budget to support organizations like Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest to expand our resources and to take care of people as they are coming," Johnson said.

Arizona is one of the states with an abortion ban in place.

Johnson said the organization has already seen an increase in patients from Arizona and Texas.

She expects even more women to travel to seek services, especially in the El Centro area near the state border.

"We know we have other locations in the desert region... Rancho Mirage specifically, perhaps Coachella, who may see a larger influx of Arizona patients," she said.

The organization said it's upping staff at its clinics and will open more sites if needed.

They're also working alongside lawmakers, like Assemblymember Akilah Weber, on legislation that will expand and protect abortion care in California and patients from out of state.

"We're working on bills to prevent other states from requiring us to release medical information for patients that may have come here to see if they came here for an abortion," Weber said.

The organization added the increase in demand could lead to longer wait times for local patients, but that clinics will do the best they can to serve everyone as soon as possible.

