Pine Valley businesses benefit from surge in tourists visiting snow

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Rare snowfall is sticking around lower elevations longer than usual after a massive winter storm hit San Diego County.

ABC 10News spoke with businesses in Pine Valley benefitting from a surge in visitors wanting to experience the snow.

“That was probably the craziest Sunday we’ve ever had,” said Seferin Somo, who works at Mountain Market & Prime Time Deli alongside his dad. “Trying to park was crazy. There was no room."

Somo says their market serves as a one-stop shop for tourists in search of last-minute snacks or snow play supplies.

“We sell sleds, mittens, gloves, snowsuits to keep warm…boots,” he said.

After Sunday’s rush, they were nearly sold out.

“Yesterday was the busiest I’ve ever seen it up here,” added Kenny Dean, a Pine Valley resident who spent the day enjoying the fresh snow with his daughter.

“We’re gonna go up to Mt. Laguna and go sled some hills,” he said.

Locals say they appreciate the boost in business after a slow few years.

“It helps the economy greatly in Pine Valley of course…COVID placed us in a confined space,” said Kevin Gilbert, a local resident of twelve years. He says he enjoys seeing families making memories in their town.

“That’s what they want. They want to be able to throw snowballs at each other…build snowmen, that kind of thing. Just have fun,” he said.

If you are planning a visit to the local snow areas, keep in mind another storm is heading towards San Diego County in the coming days.