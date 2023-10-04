Watch Now
Pilot escapes injury in hard landing at Gillespie Field

Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 17:30:54-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A private pilot escaped injury Wednesday when the landing gear on the light aircraft he was flying collapsed during a landing at Gillespie Field, authorities reported.

The hard landing at the general-aviation airport in northern El Cajon occurred at about 11 a.m., said Andy McKellar, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The pilot of the vintage single-seat airplane was able to walk away from the accident, which did not result in a fire or fuel spill, McKellar said.

