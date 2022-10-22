Phillies bar in North Park welcomes both teams to catch the NLCS games

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While Padres fever is taking San Diego by storm, there are some Phillies fans around town.

You'll find them inside Pretzels & Pints in North Park.

Fans entering the bar have to choose a side by crossing a line that divides the bar. Padres fans sit to the right, and Phillies fans to the left.

"In Philly- it’s standing the whole game— waving the rally towel the whole time— screaming [and] yelling the whole entire game," said, Joe Cody, a Phillies fan as he explained the energy in Philadelphia during games.

"It’s like sibling rivalry right now during the games," said Fraire, a Friar Faithful.

Andres Friare is a San Diego local and said catching the game inside the bar is the next best thing after being inside the stadium.

"Pretzels and pints— this is the Philly bar of San Diego," said Boomer, owner of Pretzels & Pints.

Watch parties are to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3-5.

Boomer owns the bar and said the National League Championship Series is the perfect storm for his business.

"We’ve always been supported by the awesome Padres fan as well as all of the Philly sports fans that are here in San Diego. So we knew that the vibe here would be electric. There’s a lot of bantering going on. You know I would have to say the crowds for this series is probably 50/50," said Boomer.

While Boomer calls San Diego home now, he is picking a team and it’s the Phillies.

“Watch out! You guys are playing in Philadelphia right now. It’s a whole other level than playing here than playing at Petco Park. Those fans are ruthless up there," said Boomer.

But Fraire is keeping the faith.

"If they win today then they play again tomorrow and also have a chance to play here in San Diego when we close it out and beat the Phillies and then go to a world series.”

Boomer says everybody’s welcome to enjoy game four of the NLCS.

