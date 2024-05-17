Pharmaceutical firm Takeda to permanently shut down San Diego location

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Pharmaceutical company Takeda announced it is shutting down its facility in San Diego, which will mean the eventual layoff or relocation of approximately 340 employees.

The company, based in Massachusetts, said the decision to permanently close the office at 9625 Towne Centre Dr. in University City was part of an effort to consolidate and restructure its research organization.

In a statement, Takeda officials said employees at the San Diego location were notified on May 9 of the facility closure.

Despite shutting down the San Diego office, Takeda said, “We remain committed to its our presence in California, where we operate 19 BioLife plasma donation centers and in 2021, invested $126 million in our Thousand Oaks manufacturing site. Additionally, Takeda recently celebrated more than 70 years of its manufacturing business in Los Angeles.”

While the company did not say when layoffs would happen, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) from the California’s Employment Development Department shows the move is effective July 22, 2024.

Some of the drugs in Takeda’s pipeline include treatments for Crohn’s disease and narcolepsy.