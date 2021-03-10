Petco Park employees ready to return to work on Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of Petco Park employees are gearing up to get back to work for the San Diego Padres' Opening Day on April 1.

The Padres are anticipating San Diego County will be in the red tier by then, and the ballpark would be allowed to fill at least 20 percent of its capacity.

Fans will also be allowed to have “in-seat concessions” in the red tier.

Padres officials say the park plans for approximately 250 employees to be brought back for concessions and an additional 25 for retail.

According to the Unite Here Local 30, the union that represents food and beverage service workers at Petco Park, about 600 to 800 of their members are usually needed to work on a normal Opening Day.

Padres officials say all concession workers will be required to wear masks as well as face shields. They will also do health screenings before the start of shifts, as well as temperature screening. Regular testing will also be made available. In addition, Petco Park will be utilizing the MLB Ballpark App for contactless ordering and payment.