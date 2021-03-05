Menu

Petco Park vaccination super station gets supplied, Del Mar site expects one-day closure this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Petco Park Vaccination Super Station seems to have a stable supply of the vaccine for now.

UC San Diego Health confirmed they don’t have any foreseeable closures on the horizon. A UC San Diego Health spokesman says they believe they have a sustainable, steady supply of the vaccine for a while.

A shortage of vaccine doses had forced the site to close several times.

The Scripps Del Mar Vaccination Super Station announced it would be closed Saturday, Mar. 6, due to the low number of doses that were delivered to Scripps health this week. The closure is expected to last a day as it plans to reopen Sunday. Those with Saturday appointments will be rescheduled.

