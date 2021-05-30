Petco Park holds first concert since pandemic started

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Beach Boys took to the stage at Petco Park Saturday, drawing in large crowds for the first concert at the park since the pandemic set in last year.

Officials say standard safety protocols were in place during the concert. Masks were required, except when not eating or drinking, and lots of hand sanitizing stations were available throughout the venue.

There were also socially distanced pod-style sections as well as vaccinated and tested sections.

ABC 10News spoke with several concertgoers who were excited to go to their first concert since the pandemic started.

"It's outside," said George Poveda, who says he is vaccinated. "I feel safe, I feel comfortable, and I'm in a festive mood."

Carlos Sanchez drove from out of town to see the concert with his family. He had no concerns about being around other people.

"We know they're doing all those safety precautions," he said. "We're in those pods they're talking about. We actually just went to a baseball game not too long ago, and everything went fine there, so no, no real hesitation at all."