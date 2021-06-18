Petco Park back at full capacity for Padres "San Diego Reopening Day"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- For the first time since 2019, Petco Park is back open at full capacity.

Vaccinated fans can ditch the masks, but those who are unvaccinated are asked to keep them on.

“I’m a full season ticket holder; I’ve been to every game so far. We have toured the park in seats because they’ve moved us around,” said Padres fan Susan O’Donnell.

There are a few things the Padres would like fans to know before they go.

Outside food and beverages will not be permitted inside of Petco Park.

Most bags are prohibited, except for single compartment bags 7 inches by 10 inches or smaller. Infant and medical bags are allowed.

Sealed plastic water bottles are allowed.

While coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, cleaning and sanitation protocols are still in place. A Petco Park “Clean Team” is disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the ballpark. UV light sanitizing equipment has been installed on escalator railings.

For the Friar Faithful, getting back to normal is a welcome change they’ve been patiently waiting for.

“Good or bad when they’re having their down days or great days, we’re here to support them, and we’re so happy to have everybody back in the stadium,” said O’Donnell.