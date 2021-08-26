Person struck, killed on I-5 in National City area

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was struck and killed on Interstate 5 in the National City area in what is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run collision.

The crash was reported at around 4:45 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Division Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances that led to the pedestrian fatality were not immediately known, but the CHP called for the closure of at least two lanes due to the emergency response.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS SD COUNTY

As of 6:15 a.m., the traffic backup during the busy morning commute on northbound I-5 stretched just south of state Route 54 into Chula Vista.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.