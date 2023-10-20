Watch Now
Person struck by vehicle, killed on SR-94 in La Mesa area

Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:53:54-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was hit by a vehicle and killed on state Route 94 in the La Mesa area early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At around 3:30 a.m., the CHP received reports of a body in the right lane of eastbound SR-94 near the off-ramp to Spring Street.

Reports indicated the unidentified person was struck by a vehicle; ABC 10News the victim died at the scene.

The emergency response prompted the CHP to shut down the eastbound lanes in the immediate area for at least two hours.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
